GHMC to establish dedicated in-house design wing to sketch, plan and build

HYDERABAD: To reduce reliance on private consultants and expedite the finalisation and execution of city-related projects, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan has announced the establishment of a dedicated in-house design wing.

This new unit will comprise 10 engineers from GHMC, selected from reputed institutions such as IITs and NITs, and will function under the leadership of senior engineering officials.

The in-house design wing is being set up at a critical juncture, as the state government rolls out major initiatives under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) and the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

With this new team in place, these flagship projects are expected to progress with greater speed, efficiency and precision. Operating under the Chief Engineer (Projects), the wing will be equipped with modern infrastructure, advanced licensed software, and CAD support to ensure delivery of world-class outputs within strict timelines.

To further accelerate the implementation of H-CITI and SRDP works, particularly those aimed at easing traffic congestion, Commissioner Karnan has directed engineering officials to set project-wise timelines to ensure timely completion.

During a review meeting held on Tuesday with zonal commissioners, project engineers and officials from planning and land acquisition departments, a detailed presentation was made highlighting project progress, on-ground challenges, pending tasks, and causes of delays.

Commissioner Karnan reiterated that funding is not a constraint and stressed the urgency of completing land acquisition and utility shifting works on a war footing. He assured that any issues pending with other government departments would be resolved promptly if brought to his attention.