CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Trumpet Interchange at Kokapet

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday inaugurated the Trumpet Interchange at Kokapet Neopolis Layout on the Outer Ring Road (Exit 1A).

According to officials, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has developed the grade separator to improve connectivity between Patancheru and Kokapet Layout, Kokapet and Gachibowli, Shamshabad and Kokapet, and Kokapet to Patancheru. This is the 22nd interchange on the ORR, designated as Exit 1A.

The project features four ramps, each 10.5 metres wide, designed for a speed of 40 kmph. With 530 acres of Kokapet Layout expected to generate nearly nine million sq ft of office and multipurpose space, officials said the interchange will ease heavy traffic movement in the area, especially with the rapid rise of residential and commercial projects nearby.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and G Vivek Venkatswamy also attended the programme.