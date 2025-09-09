Daring hues & royal tales with Mureed

There’s a certain joy in listening to someone speak about their craft when it’s clear they’ve poured their heart into it. That’s exactly how it feels when designer Ashish Bunker talks about ‘Mureed’, his latest collection under his menswear label, Keshawa. It’s not just another line of clothes; it’s a statement. “For men, there are usually only basic, subtle colours, I wanted to break that and show that men can carry bright colours beautifully,” he says.

The first instalment of ‘Mureed’ has already made its debut, splashing the runway and social media; with unexpected hues for menswear. Think forest green, parrot green, moongiya green, rich purples, fiery oranges, bright reds and even pinks, all crafted in pure silk. Each piece is painstakingly hand embroidered, with zardozi work in gold and silver threads, and mirror embellishments that glimmer with every movement. Shot in a 100-year-old haveli near Jaipur, the campaign tells the poetic tale of two royal princes bound by friendship. “For our latest collection, we’ve blended shayari with the essence of ‘Mureed’, an Urdu word for love and friendship. While our debut was rooted in Rajasthan’s folk spirit, this time we’ve added a soft Parsi and Urdu touch, creating a theme that feels poetic, warm, and steeped in cultural charm,” Ashish shares, adding, “The second part of the collection is all about subtle elegance, with mirror work, dark hues, and a royal cocktail vibe.” The silhouettes include sadri, kurtas, open jodhpuri jackets, all paired with flared pants — a modern twist that balances tradition with a contemporary and modern edge.