File counters: Telangana High Court to civic bodies

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the HYDRAA and GHMC to file their counters in connection with a disputed land parcel worth nearly Rs 100 crore at Jubilee Hills checkpost.

The case pertains to 2,000 square yards of land that falls within a 4.66-acre layout approved in 1991, which includes a park and tennis court under GHMC’s jurisdiction. GHMC alleged that a man named Satyanarayana had encroached on the property and has been running a nursery there since 2002. Recently, with HYDRAA’s assistance, GHMC reclaimed the land.

Challenging the action, Satyanarayana approached the High Court.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, after hearing both sides, issued notices to the respondents and directed HYDRAA, GHMC and the Jubilee Hills Housing Society, named as an unofficial respondent, to file their counters with complete details. The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 19.