Why Hyderabad is the worst audience for music...

Even local singers suffer. At Mehfil, I once saw sufi singer Sikandar Khan — not as popular as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, but just as good. He had just floored me with Ranjish Hi Sahi when a drunk uncle shouted for an RD Burman song. When it didn’t happen immediately, he scolded Khan the same way he must’ve scolded the waiter for delaying his Butter Chicken. Once you cross 60, you think the world owes you quick service because you might die before dessert. The poor sufi, seventh in his lineage, had to apologise, stop mid-Ghulam Ali, and launch into Mehbooba Mehbooba. Hyderabad: where centuries of training bend to one uncle’s impatience.

And newer musicians? They have it worse. Cover bands start with rockstar dreams, but end up stuck with drunk requests. My friend Aaron Wesley, drummer of the band Akshara, grew up on English rock I could never understand. Now, in his 30s, he plays Telugu songs I wish I didn’t understand. The crowd waits till their third drink and then demands Bangaru Kodi Petta. The band smiles, plays it anyway, and goes home to quietly fold their Metallica T-shirt.