Hyderabad comes to stop again as rain floods roads, jams traffic

HYDERABAD: The city was paralysed on Monday evening as heavy rains turned arterial roads into flowing water channels, leaving commuters stranded for over an hour during peak traffic.

Traffic jams were reported in Khairatabad and Shaikpet flyovers and PVNR Expressway, while waterlogging was reported at many places, including Raj Bhavan Road. Water entering transformers caused localised electricity outages in some areas. Residents of Towlichowki & Hakimpet witnessed chaos as two-wheelers, autos and cars were swept away in gushing waters.

Shaikpet recorded the highest downpour in the city at 106 mm, followed by Srinagar Colony in Khairatabad at 100 mm.

Roads beneath several Metro stations turned into mini-lakes, forcing people to seek shelter under pillars and station roofs. Traffic police and Disaster Response Force teams were deployed to manage vehicles and crowds.

Residents highlighted recurring issues, particularly at Raj Bhavan Road, where a rainwater-holding structure meant to prevent flooding filled within minutes, leaving the stretch submerged under knee-deep water. Despite GHMC constructing 10 rainwater harvesting structures across the city, each with a capacity of 2–10 lakh litres at a cost of `50 lakh to `1 crore, heavy rains continue to overwhelm the system.

Commuters took to social media to vent frustration. “It took me three hours to reach Paradise from Banjara Hills,” one X user wrote. Videos circulating online showed cars floating, two-wheelers being washed away and underpasses turning into dangerous water traps.

At DV Colony near Patny Nala, residents reported repeated waterlogging: “We just finished draining rainwater from the rains the day before, and now it’s submerged again. Motors cannot run due to power cuts.”