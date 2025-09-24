The Colosseum: Curating Corridors of Style

Hyderabad’s love for grandeur makes it fitting that India’s largest luxury home interiors destination, The Colosseum, stands tall in Jubilee Hills. Recently, the eight-floor design haven hosted the latest edition of its experiential series Curated Corridors, this time spotlighting wardrobe styling as a key element of luxury living. Conceptualised by director Akshay Tulshan and MD Darshana Tulshan, the evening seamlessly blended design, fashion, and lifestyle into one immersive experience.
The highlight was a styling workshop led by Divisha Khaitan, founder of Cheese & Chase, who guided guests through the art of creating wardrobes that are not just functional but also deeply personal, spaces that speak of individuality, elegance, and storytelling. Enhancing the experience were curated pop-ups: Hypekicks by Rishi with rare sneakers and accessories, Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas with bespoke jewellery, and the Design Era Pop Up in collaboration with The Designera, featuring expressive pop art from more than 150 emerging Indian and global artists, including their coveted Privé collection.
For Akshay Tulshan, Curated Corridors represents a larger philosophy. “Luxury is not confined to furniture and interiors but extends into every facet of life,” he shared, adding, “With wardrobes, styling workshops, and curated pop-ups, The Colosseum becomes more than a store, it is a canvas for luxury experiences. This is our 12th edition of Curated Corridors, and many more are to come.”
Darshana Tulshan reinforced the idea, noting that wardrobes are integral to the way a home reflects personality. “Our luxury wardrobes are designed to be statements of taste and elegance. Collaborating with Divisha brought this philosophy to life, showing guests that wardrobes are curated spaces. Wardrobe management is crucial, if you haven’t worn something in months, it’s time to let it go. Everything should be visible, accessible, and beautifully stored,” he said.
For Divisha, the synergy was effortless, “The Colosseum is unlike anything else in India. Fashion, interiors, and lifestyle merge here seamlessly, and styling wardrobes in this space felt organic because the destination itself embodies individuality and creativity.”
Through Curated Corridors, The Colosseum continues to redefine the idea of living with style. Each edition unveils a new theme, bringing together India’s leading designers, influencers, and tastemakers to engage with its expansive showcase of luxury, from wardrobes and kitchens to furnishings, lighting, art, and artefacts.