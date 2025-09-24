The Colosseum: Curating Corridors of Style

For Akshay Tulshan, Curated Corridors represents a larger philosophy. “Luxury is not confined to furniture and interiors but extends into every facet of life,” he shared, adding, “With wardrobes, styling workshops, and curated pop-ups, The Colosseum becomes more than a store, it is a canvas for luxury experiences. This is our 12th edition of Curated Corridors, and many more are to come.”

Darshana Tulshan reinforced the idea, noting that wardrobes are integral to the way a home reflects personality. “Our luxury wardrobes are designed to be statements of taste and elegance. Collaborating with Divisha brought this philosophy to life, showing guests that wardrobes are curated spaces. Wardrobe management is crucial, if you haven’t worn something in months, it’s time to let it go. Everything should be visible, accessible, and beautifully stored,” he said.

For Divisha, the synergy was effortless, “The Colosseum is unlike anything else in India. Fashion, interiors, and lifestyle merge here seamlessly, and styling wardrobes in this space felt organic because the destination itself embodies individuality and creativity.”

Through Curated Corridors, The Colosseum continues to redefine the idea of living with style. Each edition unveils a new theme, bringing together India’s leading designers, influencers, and tastemakers to engage with its expansive showcase of luxury, from wardrobes and kitchens to furnishings, lighting, art, and artefacts.