Beyond spas, into ayurvedic treatments

Why did you choose Hyderabad for launching Trinaya centre?

We already have our own facilities in Chennai and Bengaluru, but Hyderabad is a very buoyant city. We have been receiving a large number of patients from Hyderabad, even without a treatment centre here. This centre will also serve as a follow-up facility for patients who have undergone treatment in Kottakkal. Hyderabad is an electronic city with a strong IT presence and a large Gen Z population, many of whom deal with lifestyle-related ailments. So, the opportunity here is significant. With increasing awareness of traditional treatments, people are more open to Ayurveda. Our therapies are designed to fit into busy schedules — they typically last up to one hour. This means patients do not have to take leave from work. They can continue with their daily routines while undergoing treatment. If a condition requires more intensive care beyond short-duration therapies, it will be referred to our hospitals for longer treatment.

How do you make it appealing to urban audiences accustomed to gyms, spas, and wellness apps?

That perception exists because people are not used to authentic Ayurveda. Spas offer wellness, but not treatment in the true sense. What we offer goes beyond wellness, it addresses the disease itself. At Trinaya, every patient is seen by a doctor who evaluates their Prakriti and designs a personalised treatment plan. Unlike spas, where treatments are standardised, our therapies vary based on the individual’s condition and constitution. It is a structured and medically guided approach.