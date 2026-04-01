Dance, music and madness at the Fake Sangeet night

At Fake Sangeet at The Quorum, Hyderabad, the night didn’t wait for a bride or groom to take centre stage. Instead, it handed that space over to everyone who walked in. The room slowly filled with colour — sarees catching the light, lehengas swaying with easy movement, and kurtas bringing in a sense of effortless charm. It wasn’t long before the setting stopped feeling staged and began to feel lived in. Conversations blended into laughter, laughter into music, and soon enough, the dance floor took over.