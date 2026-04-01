Dance, music and madness at the Fake Sangeet night

The doorway did most of the talking before anyone even stepped inside. Layers of marigold strings fell in soft curves, lit by a warm, golden glow that made the space feel instantly festive. It was the kind of entrance that usually belongs to a wedding evening; familiar, inviting, and full of anticipation. For a moment, it almost felt like someone important was about to arrive. But inside, the story unfolded a little differently.
At Fake Sangeet at The Quorum, Hyderabad, the night didn’t wait for a bride or groom to take centre stage. Instead, it handed that space over to everyone who walked in. The room slowly filled with colour — sarees catching the light, lehengas swaying with easy movement, and kurtas bringing in a sense of effortless charm. It wasn’t long before the setting stopped feeling staged and began to feel lived in. Conversations blended into laughter, laughter into music, and soon enough, the dance floor took over.
And then, the beats settled in. From Punjabi tracks to sangeet favourites, the music felt less like a memory being replayed. Behind the console, DJ Sukhbir let the night breathe, building and lifting the energy as it moved along. “It was an absolute blast! The energy at Quorum Hyderabad was electric. The Hyderabad crowd is on another level; they’re wild, passionate, and know how to party,” he concluded.