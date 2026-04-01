Early screening can prevent lifelong hip issues

Adding to this, Dr Ganta Ramireddy, senior paediatrician and neonatologist, CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, explains how doctors identify the condition early on, “DDH is usually identified in the newborn and infant during routine checkups. Doctors perform physical examinations to assess hip stability and movement of the baby’s hips. If there is any concern, an ultrasound is recommended for infants below six months and for older babies, it is suggested to take an X-ray. It is better to have it checked than to delay the timely diagnosis and getting treated.”

Highlighting early warning signs, Dr Sukesh points to subtle changes parents should not ignore. “One leg appearing shorter than the other, unequal leg folds, limited hip movement (such as trouble spreading legs during diaper changes), or a clicking or popping sound in the hips are all signs that parents should watch out for.” These may be modest in babies younger than three months, but by three to six months, a limp or asymmetry is noticeable. If you see any symptoms, see an orthopedist or paediatrician right away. The first six months are crucial for easy solutions,” the doctor shares.