Modern lifestyles trigger early illness in youth

At 25, most young Indians expect to be at their healthiest, building careers and chasing ambitions. However, a worrying shift is unfolding as more people in their twenties report fatigue, lifestyle diseases, and mental health struggles much earlier than expected. As World Health Day, observed every year on April 7, draws attention to global health concerns, doctors say the crisis among young adults can no longer be ignored.

Dr B Venkat Nani Kumar, senior consultant internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, points to changing daily habits as a major reason behind this trend. “As India marks World Health Day, a disturbing trend is emerging that lifestyle diseases are affecting young adults earlier than ever. Sedentary routines, processed foods, stress, poor sleep, and excessive screen exposure are accelerating obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. High work pressure and lack of physical activity are pushing many Indians towards chronic illness by their mid-twenties,” he says.