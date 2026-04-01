Sahithi Chaganti: I love sounding different for every song

There’s a certain magic to her voice, one that lingers long after the music fades and now, it has been crowned with the Best Playback Singer honour at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards (TGFA) for Sagamai Cheri (Kannappa). Sahithi Chaganti has been the voice behind some of the most celebrated tracks — from the grandeur of RRR with Sholay, Koelae, and Etthuva Jenda, to the infectious energy of Kurchi Madathapetti (Guntur Kaaram), Jaragandi (Game Changer), SteppaMaar (Double iSMART), Jujubee (Rajni: The Jailer), or the softness of Kalakalame (Baby), her music continues to strike a chord — effortless, evocative, and impossible to ignore. In an exclusive chat with CE, she opens up about the big win, her music, and more.
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What did receiving the TGFA for your song feel like?
It felt surreal, honestly. This is my first official award, and the fact that it’s a government award made it even more special, it truly felt like a game changer. I didn’t expect it at all. Like everyone else, I first saw the announcement on TV, and it turned into this very cute, almost filmy moment for me. It was overwhelming in the best way. At this stage in my life, receiving an award like this feels like a sign to work harder, trust myself more, and keep pushing forward.
Did you anticipate it resonating so deeply with listeners?
Not really. I didn’t expect this particular song to become an award-winning one. I’ve sung other songs like Kurchi Madathapetti that created a lot of buzz. I thought maybe those might go further. This song, though, I knew people were listening to it on FM and in different spaces — but I didn’t imagine it reaching this level. It’s such a beautiful composition by Stephen Devassy sir, and I’m just incredibly grateful he trusted me with it.
How do you personally measure success?
Definitely audience response. Awards are a blessing, no doubt, and I’m very grateful. But they’re momentary — you receive one today, someone else will tomorrow. Audience love, on the other hand, is continuous. That daily validation from listeners is what truly matters to me.
How consciously do you shape your vocal identity?
It’s very conscious. For example, a song like Kurchi Madathapetti is completely massy, quirky, and dramatic, while Sagamai Cheri is subtle and soothing. I love sounding different for every song. I’m thankful to music directors who let me experiment like that.
What was the turning point where you felt like you truly belonged here?
Honestly, I think I knew it when I was three years old (laughs)! I used to grab the mic at competitions and insist on singing. Even growing up, in school or college, I’d just daydream about music all the time. It’s funny, but I always knew this is what I wanted to do. Of course, none of this would’ve been possible without my parents’ support.
What challenges did you face early on as a playback singer?
The real challenge is consistency. There are so many talented singers now, and you can’t relax after one good song. Just look at someone like Shreya Ghoshal ma’am, she continues to excel every single day. The challenge is to stay grounded, not get carried away by success or discouraged by competition, and keep going.
Any composers you dream of working with?
I would love to work with Ilaiyaraaja sir. That’s a huge dream of mine. I’ve always been a massive fan, and it would honestly be one of the happiest moments of my life.
What’s next?
I’m working on a lot of indie projects — my own music, along with some video concepts. I’ve also recorded a few playback songs, which I hope to release soon, though film music always goes through changes. But yes, you’ll definitely be hearing more from me — both in films and independently.