Sahithi Chaganti: I love sounding different for every song

Excerpts

What did receiving the TGFA for your song feel like?

It felt surreal, honestly. This is my first official award, and the fact that it’s a government award made it even more special, it truly felt like a game changer. I didn’t expect it at all. Like everyone else, I first saw the announcement on TV, and it turned into this very cute, almost filmy moment for me. It was overwhelming in the best way. At this stage in my life, receiving an award like this feels like a sign to work harder, trust myself more, and keep pushing forward.