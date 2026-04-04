Children bring Nottuswarams alive on stage

For Neelima Alugolu, founder of Sadguna and the organiser behind the recital, this ease is exactly the point. Her own journey into Carnatic music did not start early. She recalls approaching it as a practical step, something that could refine her singing. “During childhood, there was no access to Carnatic music, and until 21, singing was only film songs, with the initial thought that learning Carnatic music would help me sing better. As understanding deepened, the spectrum of ragas and compositions revealed cultural and root meanings beyond technicality, underscoring their importance for every child. It shapes perspective, builds empathy, and explains human nature, reducing judgment and greed,” she said.