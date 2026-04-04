Dhurandhar tales of Divani

Excerpts

Tell us about the idea behind Divani.

Divani is a celebration of the craft, couture, and culture of Hindustan. At its heart lies the nuance of zardozi, which is what we honour through the brand. Hyderabad, with its deep sense of culture and tehzeeb, understands handcraft beautifully. Bringing Divani here felt like a homecoming. A part of the brand has always belonged to this city, so opening our flagship here was only natural.

The store feels opulent. Take us through it.

We wanted the space to unfold gradually, almost like a story. It was designed by Habitat Architects, led by Zafar Maqsood Chaudhry, who also created our Delhi flagship. He has a strong understanding of spatial flow, so we built in a sense of mystery — one space opening into another, never revealing everything at once. The bridal couture lounge is a by-appointment space showcasing intricate work in copper, silver, and gold. That sense of opulence and discovery runs throughout. Beyond couture, we also work with interiors — ceilings, panels, soft furnishings, and art. One of the most special additions here is our restoration vertical. Hyderabad, with its Nizam heritage, has so many heirlooms. People can bring in family pieces — sarees or dupattas — and we restore them to their original glory. We don’t recycle or repurpose; we preserve. If it’s a saree, it remains a saree. That integrity is very important to us. Alongside this, we offer bridal wear, festive collections, accessories, and iconic pieces like the khada dupatta in its authentic form — no shortcuts, no reinterpretations.