Dial 100 if mangoes look suspicious: Hyderabad Commissioner Sajjanar

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar appealed to citizens to call the police by dialling 100 if mangoes have an unnatural colour, a chemical odour or a strange taste. He said that, driven by greed for profit, some unscrupulous traders are risking public lives.

On Friday, the CP took to the social media platform X and posted that a naturally ripened mango does not have a perfectly uniform colour. In contrast, chemically ripened fruits appear bright yellow on the outside but remain raw and toxic on the inside. Medical experts warn that consuming such fruits can lead to immediate health issues like throat irritation, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In the long run, it may also lead to severe complications such as nervous system damage and respiratory problems.

The Hyderabad police is already taking a stern stand against such traders who play with public health. The H-FAST is maintaining a strict vigil on the sale of adulterated mangoes, and legal action is being initiated against those who violate the rules. The public has been urged not to be deceived by the outward appearance of the fruit and to verify its naturalness before purchasing.

Citizens have been advised to be cautious of mangoes with an unnatural colour, chemical odour or strange taste.

If there are unusual spots on the skin or if the colour changes unexpectedly when washed with baking soda water, they should be considered harmful. If there is any information regarding adulterated mangoes, it can be reported by dialling 100 or contacting the H-FAST helpline at 8712661212.