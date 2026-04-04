GHMC to invite consultants for drawing TCUR stormwater plan

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad grapples with recurring urban flooding, GHMC has set in motion a comprehensive stormwater master plan for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR), aimed at mapping the drainage network and strengthening it through geo-referenced data, hydraulic and hydrological modelling.

TCUR faces recurring flooding due to high density and complex hydrology, prompting a stormwater master plan. In August last year, the state permitted GHMC to prepare it for the region within ORR limits, though mapping so far is limited to GHMC.

RFPs have been invited to cover GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), across 2,050 sq km and 1.4 crore people. The plan will assess key water bodies and develop a geo-referenced SWD system with an O&M framework, including inspections, desilting and pre-monsoon SOPs. Officials said the move has gained urgency following repeated flooding, particularly the October 2020 flash floods that affected over one million residents and caused losses exceeding `6,000 crore.

The study will map drainage systems across TCUR, including water bodies, drains, structures and encroachments, while identifying ecological spaces and land use for planning and flood mitigation. It will also cover cross-drainage works, underground utilities, detailed surveys of water bodies and buffer zones, along with geotechnical investigations at key locations such as culverts, crossings and outfall points.