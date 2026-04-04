Man out on bail in wife’s murder case dies by suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old man, Kunchapu Raraju, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Nanakramguda on Thursday, four days after being released from Sangareddy jail for allegedly murdering his wife.

Kunchapu Raraju married Vijayalakshmi about 14 years ago, and the couple had two sons. Subsequently, he became addicted to alcohol and other social vices, leading to frequent quarrels between them. On December 23, 2025, during one such quarrel, Raraju punched Vijayalakshmi on her face several times, leaving her unconscious. He immediately shifted her to Ravi Hospital, KPHB, where the doctor declared that she was brought dead.

Miyapur police had earlier registered a case under Section 105 of BNS in Vijayalakshmi’s death and remanded Raraju to judicial custody at Kandi Jail. Released on bail on March 29, he was staying at a hostel in Miyapur.

On Thursday evening, he called a relative to an abandoned area near ORR in Nanakramguda, where he was later found dead.

Raidurgam police shifted the body for post-mortem and began investigation.

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