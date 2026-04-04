My IPL 2026 predictions

Before the 1983 Cricket World Cup, a journalist confidently said India had no chance of winning. India won. And in the movie 83, he actually eats a newspaper. That image traumatised me, which is why I never made predictions, only observations. But it turns out he did not actually eat anything. It was just an expression and the movie exaggerated it. That gives me confidence. So this year, I am making bold Indian Premier League (IPL) predictions. And if I am wrong, you cannot make me eat paper, because most of us read e-paper now.

SRH is my home team, so let us get them out of the way. I support them, I love them, but I do not trust them. If I were a bookie, I would give SRH 1:1000 odds. If they even make the playoffs, I will take a flag and roam around Tank Bund. Batting looks strong on paper, but we have seen this before, flat-track heroes and highlight reels. The bowling unit looks like net bowlers for an Under-19 trial. Pat Cummins, if and when he arrives, might already be too late. We will not win, but we will definitely disturb someone else’s playoff chances.

RCB killed it (and them) last year and look good this year too. They have finally fixed the mistake SRH is still making, investing in both bowling and batting. My prediction is playoffs for the team and flying kisses for Anushka. But winning twice in a row is not easy. It is easier to manoeuvre in Bengaluru traffic than to win twice in a row. Who are you, Dhoni or Rohit? They have Virat Kohli, but his finals record is heartbreaking.