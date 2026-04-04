Naad: New Rhythm of Coffee

Coffee takes the lead at Naad, not just as a beverage, but as a starting point for something far more immersive. From the first pour to the last lingering sip, the space is designed to slow you down, invite curiosity, and deepen your relationship with what’s in your cup.

Restaurateur Vickas Passary, after the success of Orlo and Kadamba, his latest venture, Naad (meaning essence of sound), shifts the focus squarely to coffee, unfolding within the same four-storey complex on Durgam Cheruvu Road. The 125-cover space is striking both inside and out, thoughtfully executed by Shankar Narayan Architects.

On the menu, the coffee programme is both rooted and inventive. Expect classics like Espresso, Long Black, and Cortado, alongside indulgent twists such as a Salted Caramel Cortado made with in-house flavours. The cold coffee selection holds its own with options like Freddo Espresso, Thai Cold Coffee, and a South Indian Cold Coffee sweetened with jaggery syrup. For those who prefer a slower in-depth experience, manual brews including pour-over, AeroPress, and French press are also available. The food menu complements this beautifully, offering everything from croissants, Banana Walnut cake, and tarts to more experimental bites like Podi Idli, Beetroot Thecha Toast, and a Kimchi Grilled Cheese sandwich. CE caught up with Vickas to learn more about the philosophy behind this coffee-forward space.