Naad: New Rhythm of Coffee

Coffee takes the lead at Naad, not just as a beverage, but as a starting point for something far more immersive. From the first pour to the last lingering sip, the space is designed to slow you down, invite curiosity, and deepen your relationship with what’s in your cup.
Restaurateur Vickas Passary, after the success of Orlo and Kadamba, his latest venture, Naad (meaning essence of sound), shifts the focus squarely to coffee, unfolding within the same four-storey complex on Durgam Cheruvu Road. The 125-cover space is striking both inside and out, thoughtfully executed by Shankar Narayan Architects.
On the menu, the coffee programme is both rooted and inventive. Expect classics like Espresso, Long Black, and Cortado, alongside indulgent twists such as a Salted Caramel Cortado made with in-house flavours. The cold coffee selection holds its own with options like Freddo Espresso, Thai Cold Coffee, and a South Indian Cold Coffee sweetened with jaggery syrup. For those who prefer a slower in-depth experience, manual brews including pour-over, AeroPress, and French press are also available. The food menu complements this beautifully, offering everything from croissants, Banana Walnut cake, and tarts to more experimental bites like Podi Idli, Beetroot Thecha Toast, and a Kimchi Grilled Cheese sandwich. CE caught up with Vickas to learn more about the philosophy behind this coffee-forward space.
Excerpts
Tell us more about Naad.
It’s a journey from soil to soul to society. Coffee is at the centre, but around it we’re building a complete universe — one where people can come together, connect, and experience something deeper. We’re not just serving coffee; we’re working closely with Indian coffees and the ecosystems around them. That’s the soul of what we do.
Tell us about your collaboration with Marc?
My partner, Marc Tormo Altimira (known for Marc’s Coffee in Auroville), has been working with Indian coffees for over 20 years. I met him two years ago in Auroville and was struck by both the depth and quality of his work. It felt like something that could move from local to global. Initially, I approached him for café consultancy, but that quickly evolved into building this entire world of coffee together.
You mention a ‘universe’, what does that include?
Naad has seven verticals. We have an academy where people can learn about coffee, a library dedicated to reading and research, a bakehouse, and a bistro at the top. Each element adds a layer to the overall experience. I come from a hospitality background, so the café — meeting people, hosting them — that’s naturally very close to me. But honestly, I love every part of it. I’m also constantly learning more about coffee through this journey.
The academy sounds interesting. How does it work?
The academy is designed to be accessible. Anyone who walks into the café can choose to learn more. We’ve created layers of engagement — first, you enjoy a good cup of coffee. If that sparks curiosity, you explore further, maybe buy beans and brew at home. If you want to go deeper, you can join the academy. We offer courses ranging from two-hour crash sessions to five-day programmes, depending on how much you want to learn.
What makes the library unique?
It’s a quiet, cozy space focused largely on coffee. We’ll have beans from around the world, vacuum-packed and tagged with QR codes so you can scan and read about their origins and profiles. There’s no music — it’s meant to be a peaceful nook where you can sit, read, and immerse yourself.
You also have a bistro concept. How does that fit in?
Coffee spaces tend to slow down after 7 pm. We wanted to rethink that. So in the evenings, the space transforms into a bistro with pizza, wine, and music. It’s about using the same space in multiple ways. We’re also planning intimate events like music performances for about 50 to 60 people — so the space can feel like a small auditorium.
What coffee would you recommend for first time visitors?
We offer both single-origin and blended coffees. I’d suggest trying our Golden Hour Coffee — it’s something we use for special shots and works beautifully in the morning.