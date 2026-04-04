She-nanigans Night at SOCIAL: A Celebration of Friendship, Food and Feel-Good Vibes

The evening carried an infectious enthusiasm, with conversations flowing as freely as the laughter — whether it was catching up on life, sharing inside jokes, or finally spilling long-held ‘tea’. We experienced this vibrant atmosphere firsthand, pairing the lively mood with some indulgent bites.

From the menu, we began with the ever-essential Pani Puri — because no such outing feels complete without it — accompanied by refreshing mocktails. Keeping things light, we sampled Chicken Dim Sums that were flavourful and perfectly done, along with Crispy Fried Chicken that matched the upbeat vibe.