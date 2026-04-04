She-nanigans Night at SOCIAL: A Celebration of Friendship, Food and Feel-Good Vibes

Imagine a night where a girl gang comes together — free of stress, full of laughter, and rooted in genuine care for one another. While carving out such time can feel rare, SOCIAL recently hosted a spirited She-nanigans Night, celebrating exactly that energy. The venue buzzed with women unwinding with their girlfriends, swaying to well-curated music and indulging in a spread of comforting food.
The evening carried an infectious enthusiasm, with conversations flowing as freely as the laughter — whether it was catching up on life, sharing inside jokes, or finally spilling long-held ‘tea’. We experienced this vibrant atmosphere firsthand, pairing the lively mood with some indulgent bites.
From the menu, we began with the ever-essential Pani Puri — because no such outing feels complete without it — accompanied by refreshing mocktails. Keeping things light, we sampled Chicken Dim Sums that were flavourful and perfectly done, along with Crispy Fried Chicken that matched the upbeat vibe.
As the music picked up, so did the meal. A hearty serving of Spicy Chicken Fried Rice and Anda Keema Paratha brought in the comfort, rounding off the savoury spread. To end on a sweet note, ice cream paired with brownies added just the right touch of indulgence.
All in all, the night stood out for its easy charm — great food, infectious energy, and a vibe that made it less about an event and more about a celebration of togetherness.