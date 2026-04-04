Spirited night with Comorin

Imagine sipping a pickled pomegranate martini or a fennel-infused drink while watching your favourite band perform live. It was exactly that kind of evening when Varun Sharma-led Comorin, an EHV International restaurant, hosted a one-night bar takeover at Tre Forni, Park Hyatt Hyderabad.

As the Head of Bars at EHV International, Varun’s two-decade journey in the beverage world has helped shape some of the country’s most distinctive cocktail programmes. For the special takeover, he curated a menu that highlighted Comorin’s signature approach to inventive flavours and refined techniques.

The lineup featured the Fennel Paloma made with fennel-infused Jose Cuervo Reposado and grapefruit oleo; the Coconut & Jasmine Highball with Toki Suntory Whisky; the savoury Neer More with green chilli-infused Jose Cuervo Silver; the structured Pickled Pomegranate Martini; the Cuban Sour with Camikara Rum and pinot noir foam; and the Cucumber & Basil Gimlet with Roku Gin and a hibiscus float.

For those looking for non-alcoholic options, the menu also included refreshing zero-proof creations such as a House Soda with nimbu, chilli and lemongrass, and a bright Pomegranate Salted Shrub.