Spirited night with Comorin

Imagine sipping a pickled pomegranate martini or a fennel-infused drink while watching your favourite band perform live. It was exactly that kind of evening when Varun Sharma-led Comorin, an EHV International restaurant, hosted a one-night bar takeover at Tre Forni, Park Hyatt Hyderabad.
As the Head of Bars at EHV International, Varun’s two-decade journey in the beverage world has helped shape some of the country’s most distinctive cocktail programmes. For the special takeover, he curated a menu that highlighted Comorin’s signature approach to inventive flavours and refined techniques.
The lineup featured the Fennel Paloma made with fennel-infused Jose Cuervo Reposado and grapefruit oleo; the Coconut & Jasmine Highball with Toki Suntory Whisky; the savoury Neer More with green chilli-infused Jose Cuervo Silver; the structured Pickled Pomegranate Martini; the Cuban Sour with Camikara Rum and pinot noir foam; and the Cucumber & Basil Gimlet with Roku Gin and a hibiscus float.
For those looking for non-alcoholic options, the menu also included refreshing zero-proof creations such as a House Soda with nimbu, chilli and lemongrass, and a bright Pomegranate Salted Shrub.
Rooted in a modern Indian sensibility, Comorin’s bar philosophy celebrates seasonality, craft and precision. Known for its award-winning beverage programme, the team is recognised for house infusions, regional inspirations and technique-driven compositions that balance depth with elegance. Comorin is a relaxed all-day dining restaurant and bar celebrated for its creative regional Indian cuisine and innovative beverage programme. Its Gurugram outpost has been awarded Best Restaurant Bar at the 30 Best Bars Awards for four consecutive years. The brand’s newest outpost is located at Nilaya Anthology in Mumbai.
The evening was a perfect blend of inventive mixology, offering guests a glimpse into Comorin’s celebrated bar culture. For Hyderabad’s cocktail enthusiasts, the one-night takeover was not just about drinks, but about experiencing a thoughtful craft that brings together flavour, technique and storytelling in every glass.