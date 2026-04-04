TDR policy changes spark environmental concerns over urban impact in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Recent changes to the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policy have drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists, who caution that the expanded framework could intensify pressure on urban infrastructure, disturb ecological systems and alter the city’s geological balance.

The revised rules, introduced through GO 16 and subsequently modified by GO 95 within a short span, significantly expand the scope of TDR.

Under the new policy, TDR is mandatory for buildings above 10 floors and can replace certain charges, while development is now permitted even in sensitive zones such as Full Tank Level (FTL), Maximum Flood Level (MFL) and buffer areas.

Environmentalist and policy expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy said the city is already grappling with excessive concretisation. “We are already on a plateau where concretisation has been a problem,” he said, adding that the amendments are likely to further increase built-up areas and density. He also noted that high-rise buildings tend to consume more energy, particularly in tropical regions where glass-heavy structures depend on air conditioning, resulting in a higher environmental burden.

Former National Disaster Management Authority vice chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy raised concerns over relaxed setback norms, stating that reduced open spaces could limit rainwater harvesting and impact groundwater recharge. He also cautioned that deeper excavations for additional floors could disturb the region’s granite rock formations, potentially affecting surrounding areas.

Traffic and parking are also areas of concern, with experts noting that additional floor space without corresponding parking provisions could worsen congestion across Hyderabad.