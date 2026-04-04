Vedala Hemachandra: Hyderabad has always been very special to me

Does performing in Hyderabad come with a different kind of pressure or freedom?

At home, you’re naturally more relaxed. Hyderabad has always been very special to me. When I returned from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2005, the city welcomed me warmly, and that set the tone for my journey. It has been a long road — from songs and shows to reality TV, anchoring, and dubbing — and I’m grateful to still be sustaining in this era. The city has given me so much, and now it’s time to give back.