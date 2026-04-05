City’s past unfolds on foot: Hyderabad launches heritage walks between Charminar and Chowmahalla Palace

HYDERABAD: The distance between Charminar and Chowmahalla Palace is barely 600 metres, but it carries over four centuries of Hyderabad’s history. The Tourism department is now turning that stretch into a guided experience, organising Heritage Walks every second Saturday and Sunday.

The initiative aims to promote Hyderabad’s architectural, cultural and historical legacy among tourists, students, architects and heritage enthusiasts, while encouraging awareness and preservation.

As part of the programme, a special walk was held on Saturday along the Charminar–Chowmahalla Palace route. It saw participation from 60 women delegates of the Global Shapers Community, representing international hubs such as Chicago (US), Male (Maldives), Thimphu (Bhutan) and Kandy (Sri Lanka), along with participants from Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Coimbatore, Puducherry and Amaravati.

A senior official told TNIE that the department will continue such initiatives to position Hyderabad as a key heritage tourism destination while deepening public engagement with its cultural landmarks.