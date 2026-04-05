Once again,with purpose & dignity: Hyderabad seniors turn into thrift entrepreneurs

HYDERABAD: In a world that often equates ageing with irrelevance, the Dobara Foundation is pushing back. Founded by 75-year-old Mateen Ansari, this Shaikpet-based non-profit is showing that growing older need not always mean stepping aside, it can mean stepping forward.

Ageing is often seen as a gradual retreat. Speaking to TNIE, Ansari says the Dobara Foundation challenges that idea, presenting it instead as a phase of rediscovery, purpose and continued engagement. True to its name — ‘Dobara’, meaning ‘once again’, the foundation centres on second chances.

At the heart of its work is Dobara Almirah, a community-led initiative that goes beyond charity. It is not just a thrift platform but a space where senior citizens take the lead — as organisers, curators and contributors — while shaping a circular economy.

Families donate gently used clothes, books and household items. These are sorted, restored and curated by seniors before being displayed at thrift markets and community events. The process offers more than reuse; it brings dignity, connection and a renewed sense of identity, says Ansari.

What began as a small effort in 2014 was followed by a Senior Recreation and Daycare initiative in 2015 and formal registration as a non-profit in 2017. Today, the foundation has reached over 47,000 people through film screenings, literary sessions and online programmes, enabling seniors to remain socially and intellectually active.

Ansari shares that the aim is to challenge stereotypes around ageing and build a more inclusive narrative that recognises the value and experience of elderly persons. Initiatives like Dobara Almirah also foster inter-generational connections, as seniors interact directly with younger visitors, encouraging mutual understanding while promoting conscious consumption.