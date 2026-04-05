Six test positive for drugs in Taramati Baradari raid

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with local police, conducted a raid at Taramati Baradari on Saturday. Six persons, including a woman, who were attending a private party, tested positive for drug consumption.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the venue where a private event was being held under the name ‘More Than Friends’ and conducted urine drug tests on attendees.

Police said six persons tested positive, while several others tested negative. Officials are verifying whether those who tested positive had consumed drugs at the venue or elsewhere before attending the party.

Sources said some prominent persons were among those present at the gathering. Drug tests were still underway at the time of going to press.

The police are continuing the investigation and are expected to question those who tested positive.