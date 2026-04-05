Tension in Hyderabad as traders resist GHMC anti-encroachment drive in Monda Market, Madina

HYDERABAD: Tension gripped several parts of Hyderabad on Saturday, including Monda Market and Madina, as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials faced stiff resistance during an anti-encroachment drive.

While the operation was underway at Monda Market in Secunderabad, several traders staged a massive protest, with some attempting to physically block police personnel and bulldozers. The situation escalated as locals marched to the nearby police station to continue their demonstration. Reportedly, the intensity of the pushback forced panicked GHMC officials to withdraw from the site temporarily.

A similar scene unfolded at Murgi Chowk, where local politicians intervened and halted the proceedings, forcing the bulldozers to leave without completing any demolitions.

Despite the local disruptions, the GHMC released a press note stating that the drive is part of an ongoing commitment to ensure smooth traffic flow and protect public spaces.

Commissioner RV Karnan personally inspected operations at Jambagh and Goshamahal, reviewing on-ground progress and instructing officials to maintain a systematic approach to urban mobility.

Saturday demolitions