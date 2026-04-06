Four accused of assaulting cops walk free due to ‘lack’ of CCTV evidence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: CCTV footage is often treated as crucial corroborative evidence in criminal trials, capable of establishing guilt beyond reasonable doubt. However, in a case involving the assault of police personnel at Jubilee Hills Check Post, the prosecution’s failure to place such material on record resulted in the acquittal of all four accused.

The incident dates back to February 25, 2021. According to the complaint, Jubilee Hills Traffic Inspector Muttu was on duty at the check post when, around 9 pm, one Meysam Darvish arrived on a motorcycle without a helmet and with a modified silencer causing excessive noise. Police personnel stopped the vehicle, following which Darvish was claimed to have assaulted Home Guard Rathod Tukaram.

It was further alleged that Darvish contacted three associates, who reached the spot and abused and manhandled Inspector Muttu and Home Guard Tukaram. Police constable Mani Nayak was also present at the scene.

Based on Inspector Muttu’s complaint, Jubilee Hills police registered a case under Sections 353 and 506 read with 34 of the IPC against Darvish and the other accused, and subsequently filed a chargesheet.

During trial before the Nampally court, inconsistencies emerged in the prosecution’s evidence. In cross-examination, constable Mani Nayak stated that Tukaram arrived at the spot between 12 and 12.30 am, which contradicted the prosecution’s version that the incident occurred around 9 pm.