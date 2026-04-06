HMWSSB to revamp 30-year-old sewer line

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is set to rehabilitate a 30-year-old trunk sewer line using advanced trenchless structural lining technology, avoiding the need to dig up major roads.

The project involves in-situ rehabilitation of a 5.5 km-long, 1600/1800 mm diameter trunk sewer main — known as the ‘Duplicate A Main’ — from Divyashakti Apartments in Greenlands to the 20 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Hussainsagar. The work is estimated to cost `71.72 crore and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Laid between 1993 and 1995, the trunk sewer line forms a critical backbone of the city’s sewerage network. It carries sewage from key localities including Madhuranagar, Yousufguda, Rahmathnagar, Vengal Rao Nagar, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar and Somajiguda. It also channels dry weather flows from major nalas such as Yousufguda nala, Banjara nala and Bulkapur nala through interception and diversion structures.

Over time, the pipeline has suffered wear and tear due to continuous use, making urgent rehabilitation necessary to prevent failures and ensure uninterrupted service.