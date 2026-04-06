Hyderabad woman alleges gang rape, blackmail, forced conversion by Husband and Family

HYDERABAD: A woman has alleged that she was repeatedly intoxicated and gang-raped by her husband, his brothers and their friends — both before and after her wedding. The Begumpet police have registered a case under gang rape provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while the accused remain on the run.

The victim alleged that she was raped twice. According to her complaint, before their wedding, her husband took her to a resort, intoxicated her and then raped her along with his family members. He also allegedly took compromising photographs of her and used them to blackmail her into marrying him.

She further alleged that after the wedding, she was forcibly converted to another religious faith. Her husband and his family also took money from her and forced her mother to sell land, she added in her complaint.

Begumpet police have registered a case under Sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 123 (intoxicating a person with intent to cause hurt) of the BNS and have launched an investigation.