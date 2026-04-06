One-way traffic trial at Hyderabad's KBR park

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police conducted a one-way traffic trial run around the KBR Park area on Sunday. As part of the H-CITI project, a steel flyover and an underpass are being constructed.

The trial run was inspected by CP VC Sajjanar. It covered key stretches from KBR Park Main Gate to Basavatarakam Hospital, Agrasen Junction, Film Nagar and Road No 45 up to Jubilee Hills Check Post to assess traffic flow and congestion points. Police said the one-way traffic arrangement was implemented only on a trial basis on Sunday, and normal two-way traffic will resume from Monday.

Officials added that observations from the trial will be analysed and a report will be submitted to the GHMC for further improvements and infrastructure-related decisions. Another trial run will be conducted after incorporating necessary changes.