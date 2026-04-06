Six held for drug consumption in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE force of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), in coordination with Golconda police, raided a party at Taramati Baradari resort on Saturday and apprehended six persons who tested positive for drug consumption.

Those found to have consumed narcotics include a model-actor Sarwar, businessman Nihar, his wife Aashi, DJ Jason, businessman Yogeshwar and a pharmaceutical analyst Abinash. While five tested positive for THC, Jason tested positive for amphetamine (AMP).

Police said the raid was conducted based on inputs that a party featuring an international DJ, was being hosted at the venue. Five teams were formed and a surprise check was carried out without disrupting the event. Prior intelligence gathering led to the shortlisting of 35 suspected individuals. Using urine drug test kits, five persons initially tested positive for ganja, while further testing confirmed a case involving AMP.

Police said the individuals admitted to drug use. All six consumers have been sent for rehabilitation at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, up to April 23. A case has been registered.