Telangana ex-corporator’s son held for attacking cop

Police said the group resorted to aggressive and intimidating behaviour, disrupting the drive. During the incident, Sahil Akber allegedly used criminal force against police constable Dheeraj Tiwari by grabbing him by the collar and pushing him forcefully. The constable reportedly lost balance and sustained a fracture to his right hand. The accused also allegedly used abusive language against public servants on duty.

Based on the constable’s complaint, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 29, 130, 132, 189, 190, 191(2), 121(2), 221, 351(2), 352, 270, 45 and 49.

Police said the accused admitted his involvement during interrogation and was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Nampally for judicial remand.

Hyderabad City Police cautioned the public against resorting to violence against officials discharging their duties and said strict legal action will be taken against those obstructing government work.

Use of criminal force

Police said the group resorted to aggressive behaviour, disrupting the drive. Sahil Akber allegedly used criminal force against constable by grabbing him by the collar and pushing him forcefully