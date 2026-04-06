Toxic tech trail: Telangana’s e-waste surges fivefold in eight years

HYDERABAD: In just eight years, Telangana’s electronic waste has nearly quintupled — from 33,425 metric tonnes in 2017–18 to over 1.6 lakh metric tonnes in 2025–26 — marking a sharp rise of more than 370%. The surge, driven by rapid urbanisation, rising incomes and Hyderabad’s emergence as a major technology hub, is now raising serious environmental concerns.

Data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board shows that e-waste had already climbed to 50,835 metric tonnes by 2021–22, a 52.1% increase within five years. However, the pace of growth has accelerated significantly since then, with volumes crossing 1.6 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26.

“The scale of increase we are seeing is unprecedented for a single state over such a short period,” said environmentalist Gufran Beig. “What is particularly concerning is that generation is rising faster than our ability to safely channelise and recycle the waste.”

The trend mirrors a broader national pattern, where e-waste generation has surged due to rapid digital expansion and shorter device lifecycles. While states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to lead in overall generation, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have emerged as frontrunners in recycling. Telangana, meanwhile, has steadily climbed to fourth place in the country in terms of e-waste recycling and processing.