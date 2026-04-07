Craft, Cinema, and Couture: Archana Rao’s Expanding Universe

Excerpts

What part of your early journey still shapes you as a designer?

Back then, I was a very naive designer. I didn’t fully understand the business side of things, but I was discovering everything for the first time — new techniques, new ideas, a fresh perspective. In many ways, I miss that version of myself. That sense of exploration still stays with me today. Every time I begin a new collection, I approach it with the same mindset — as if I’m building something entirely new. It’s a perspective I never want to lose.