Flyer suffers internal injury after part of aerobridge ceiling falls on head at Hyderabad airport

A US citizen, travelling to India for work, suffered serious internal injuries after a large metal panel from the ceiling of an aerobridge fell on his head at the Hyderabad airport.

63-year-old Deepak Adoni was among the first few passengers to exit the Air India Express flight that arrived from Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon. He had just taken a few steps when the heavy panel fell on his head.

"I instinctively held on to the railing to steady myself, not knowing what hit me," Adoni was quoted as saying by PTI.

Adoni said a young woman behind him, Zainab Sayed, rushed to help him and screamed for help as he leaned on the wall of the aerobridge.

Help came about 30 minutes later, and Adoni was rushed to Apollo hospital in an ambulance, where a CT scan showed "severe degenerative changes" to the cervical spine, "multilevel disc bulges" and "trivial head trauma," according to the attending doctor's report.

It is not clear whether the spine issue was an existing condition or the result of the incident.

Adoni said, "Initially, I was OK, but within 30 minutes I started to feel dizzy, and in fact, I started to stutter and could not remember my name" during the admission process at Apollo.

He said, "Zainab travelled with me in the ambulance and took the time to speak with my wife in the US. An amazing human being."