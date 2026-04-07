Hyderabad Police Commissioner felicitates man for rescuing minor

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Monday felicitated Mohammed Feroz for rescuing an eight-year-old girl after an auto driver allegedly misbehaved with her in an isolated area in Golconda. The incident occurred on April 1.

According to police, the girl had left her school in Abids when the auto driver, identified as Salim, allegedly lured her with sweet talk and took her to a secluded location, where he misbehaved with her.

Feroz, who was passing by after visiting a masjid, noticed the frightened child in the auto. On questioning her, he learnt about the incident. When he confronted the driver, the latter fled from the spot.

Feroz then checked the girl’s school ID card, contacted her parents and informed the police. Meanwhile, the parents, who had been searching for their daughter after she did not return home, were alerted by Abids police personnel.

The parents, along with the police, rushed to Golconda and safely brought the child back.

Police arrested the accused on April 2 and registered a case.