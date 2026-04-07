Redefining Men’s Style with Artful Precision: The Golden Brush Story

From pairing shirts in unexpected ways to experimenting with silhouettes, the dialogue around men’s fashion continues to grow. Adding a fresh perspective to this space is The Golden Brush, a label that brings creativity and craftsmanship into men’s wardrobes. Founders Preethi Agarwal and Khushi Agarwal walk CE through their distinctive collections and journey.
Speaking about the brand and its beginnings, Preethi shares, “It’s been a year since we started The Golden Brush. My mother-in-law has been creatively inclined since childhood, and I became part of the family about four years ago. Initially, we focused on women’s wear like hand-painted skirts and dresses — and that’s how the idea of building something unique began.” Explaining the thought behind the brand name, Preethi adds, “We spent a lot of time researching the name. Since we began with hand-painted designs, we wanted something that reflected our craft. The ‘brush’ represents our tool, and ‘gold’ signifies something magical and timeless-hence, ‘The Golden Brush’.
Meanwhile, Khushi adds, “As we worked together, we realised how naturally ideas flowed between us. Preethi has an incredibly creative eye, and her artistic talent, though previously unexplored, truly stood out. While women’s wear allows for more elaborate designs, men’s wear demanded restraint — something crisp yet expressive. That challenge pushed us to innovate and refine our concepts.”
Talking about the range available at their Banjara Hills Road No 10 outlet, Preethi says, “We offer a wide variety in men’s wear including shirts, jackets, co-ord sets, kurtas, hoodies, and T-shirts. Our collections include hand-painted pieces, embroidered designs, party wear, cocktail styles, and casual outfits. There’s something for every occasion.”
Highlighting their customisation work, Khushi explains, “We’ve explored twinning concepts extensively — be it for couples, parent-child combinations, or family occasions. From weddings to haldi and mehendi ceremonies, we create customised outfits with unique motifs and thoughtful designs. Our focus is on delivering elegance through simple, chic aesthetics.”
Hand-painted designs in men’s wear remain relatively uncommon, and Khushi elaborates on their process: “We began with small motifs and gradually developed them. We experimented with sketches, colours, and detailing before finalising designs. We also involved the men in our family across different age groups, along with friends, to get honest feedback. Their positive response gave us the confidence to move forward.”
On choosing men’s wear as their primary focus, Khushi says, “It’s crisp, challenging, and never repetitive. Each design presents a new opportunity to create something different. That sense of challenge is what we truly enjoy.” When asked about expanding into women’s wear again, Preethi notes, “We do take custom orders for women, but for now, our focus remains on men’s collections. In the future, we may revisit women’s wear, but at this stage, we want to give our best to this segment.”