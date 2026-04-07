Redefining Men’s Style with Artful Precision: The Golden Brush Story

Speaking about the brand and its beginnings, Preethi shares, “It’s been a year since we started The Golden Brush. My mother-in-law has been creatively inclined since childhood, and I became part of the family about four years ago. Initially, we focused on women’s wear like hand-painted skirts and dresses — and that’s how the idea of building something unique began.” Explaining the thought behind the brand name, Preethi adds, “We spent a lot of time researching the name. Since we began with hand-painted designs, we wanted something that reflected our craft. The ‘brush’ represents our tool, and ‘gold’ signifies something magical and timeless-hence, ‘The Golden Brush’.