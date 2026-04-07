Showers to continue in Telangana, mercury steady

HYDERABAD: The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain across Telangana over the next three days, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in several districts.

Officials said multiple atmospheric systems over southern India are influencing the weather. A trough persists over the south coastal Andhra region near the west-central Bay of Bengal, while a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema has shifted towards areas adjoining Telangana. Another trough extends from this system across Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar, even as a trough from Gangetic West Bengal to Telangana has weakened.

Rainfall is expected at several places, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged. Authorities have also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph in parts of the state.