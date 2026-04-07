Srinivasa Mouli: The voice behind today’s hit lyrics

For Srinivasa, writing for films is not just about words but about storytelling. He emphasised the importance of understanding the director’s vision before beginning. “When I write a poem on my own, it can be on a topic and in a language I choose. But when I write for a movie, the song narrates or pushes the story forward in that time. I focus on the premise, situation, tone, and who is singing. Based on that, I choose language and also consider character details, while discussing with the director and music director to understand and shape their vision collaboratively,” he explained.