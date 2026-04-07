Srinivasa Mouli: The voice behind today’s hit lyrics

As Jana Nayakudu starring Thalapathy Vijay readies for release, and another collaboration with Anirudh Ravichander quietly takes shape, one of the leading Telugu lyricists of the new generation, Srinivasa Mouli is in the thick of a creatively charged phase. In conversation with CE, he traces this moment back to something simple and familiar, a childhood filled with humming songs, which slowly grew into a voice that now shapes some of cinema’s most popular and hit lyrics.
Speaking about his early connection with music, Srinivasa reflected on how it all started with a simple habit. “I am fond of songs, especially humming them. Although I am not a trained singer, I enjoy the beauty in language which pulled me towards lyric writing. When I go about songwriting, the process excites me, especially writing to tunes composed by Anirudh for projects like Leo, Jailer and Thiruchitrambalam. Creating lyrics, recording, and seeing people appreciate them motivates me to continue writing,” he shared.
For Srinivasa, writing for films is not just about words but about storytelling. He emphasised the importance of understanding the director’s vision before beginning. “When I write a poem on my own, it can be on a topic and in a language I choose. But when I write for a movie, the song narrates or pushes the story forward in that time. I focus on the premise, situation, tone, and who is singing. Based on that, I choose language and also consider character details, while discussing with the director and music director to understand and shape their vision collaboratively,” he explained.
Balancing art with commercial appeal is something he has learned over time. Reflecting on this, he narrated, “A movie is a commercial medium and it has a purpose, and every movie has its set of audience that are defined. I cater to that audience while also maintaining my sanity and aesthetics about the craft, creating a fine balance. As a professional, I deliver something commercially and fulfill my internal urge for art. My work is accepted and owned by people, which is fulfilling, and by now I have figured out how to balance commercial, art, and personal life.”
He further spoke about the challenges of writing for dubbed films, which have brought him significant recognition. “Dubbing is tricky because every language has its own sound and structure. The key is to retain the original emotion without disturbing the beauty of the language,” he noted, adding that he focuses on the core feeling rather than direct translation.
As he moves between projects and ideas, Srinivasa remains grounded in the simple joy that first drew him to music. There is a clarity in the way he approaches his craft, where instinct meets discipline. For him, it is not just about writing songs, but about staying honest to the feeling each story demands.