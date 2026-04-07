Usha Munukutla's musical conversation at TEDx

Stepping away from the microphone and onto the TEDx stage at VNRVJIET, playback singer Usha Munukutla found herself doing something she rarely does — talking. Known for lending her voice to songs like Bapu Gari Bomma, Priyathama, Oye Raju, among rest including devotional tracks like Hanuman Amruthavarshini, she turned her journey into what she calls a ‘musical conversation’, reflecting on life, music, and the emotions that shape every note she sings.
Excerpts
What was it like speaking at TEDx VNRVJIET in front of so many students?
This is my first time talking on stage. I always sing, but here, it was a different experience for me — talking about myself and my journey, like a musical conversation.
How has the process of playback singing changed over the years?
Many things have changed, like the track is done first, whereas earlier, everything was done together. The song, musicians, singers were all in a single room. Now technology has changed, the track is recorded first, and we sing separately with counts, and now anybody can sing or work from anywhere.
How do you add real emotion and depth to a song when you’re singing for a character on screen?
I feel most singers are actors because they must emote many emotions. People ask me to laugh, so I do that for songs, and then they ask me to cry, so I adapt. From Kishore Kumar to Mohammed Rafi ji, from Balu garu to Ghantasala garu, everyone gave their best emotions.
What is the most difficult emotion you had to emote while singing?
Laughing and crying is fine. But sometimes, there are some songs where you have to give husky emotions and all. I think that is where I feel a little uncomfortable.
Do you think the soul of the music is changing or is it the same?
I feel it is changing, and people’s perspective is also changing because they cannot hear a complete four-minute song, and are stuck to 30 seconds like reels. Even though a song is good, it has to be really good for someone to listen to it fully; nobody is listening, and everyone prefers change or a medley. But there is such depth and meaning in some Hindi and Telugu songs even today, so it is good to listen to the entire song.
What do you now look for before saying yes to a music or film collaboration?
Generally, I do not say no unless there is a lyrical issue like bad lyrics or something I am not comfortable with. Otherwise, I sing because every song is a new experience for me and a different thing I have not tried. I try to sing in different genres where I change my voice, and it gives me a challenge.
Of all the songs you’ve worked on, which one did you find the most challenging?
High pitch is very tough after a certain point, and Bapu Gari Bomma and some movies that Saluri Koteswara Rao (Koti) garu has composed reached beyond my limit. That was very challenging.
Future projects.
I have done a movie called Saraswati, and the music is by SS Thaman garu. I have also done a folk song, and along with that, I am doing interviews for Car lo Shikaru with Usha with people like Srinivas Sahasrala garu. I have also done interviews with Chitra garu and SP Sailaja garu, and all of those are yet to come out soon.