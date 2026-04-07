Where Every Thread Tells a Story: Inside Chitiki Looms

Tell us about your journey

I pursued a certificate course in fashion and completed my graduation through open learning at Delhi University. As early as grade 8, I knew I wanted to start a brand rooted in handlooms. The vision came from my childhood visits to my village, where every home had a loom. Back then, it felt ordinary — but over time, I realised the cultural richness and value behind it. My grandfather worked on several government initiatives, and my uncle was involved when ikkat designs were digitised and patented. Growing up around these conversations shaped my perspective. I was never inclined towards science, so I chose to study business, arts, and psychology — subjects that genuinely interested me. I’m 22 now. After graduation, I had plans to study fashion abroad, but COVID changed that. I moved to Delhi and took up a course in fashion styling and image design. However, I was always clear that I wanted to do something more purposeful, something that connects back to handlooms.



Why did you choose looms?

In college, while experimenting with trends like thrift fashion, I realised how disconnected we are from the fabrics we wear. We often don’t know where they come from or how they are made. I started observing my father’s business early on and learned how to interact with customers and understand marketing. That’s when I thought of making something more interactive. I visited my village, documented the weaving process, and shared it online. The response was overwhelming — people from across the world reached out, curious about handlooms and how to access them. That made me realise there was space for me to build something meaningful.