Where Every Thread Tells a Story: Inside Chitiki Looms

Handwoven sarees meet thoughtfully designed interiors at Chitiki Looms, a newly opened store in Manikonda. The space itself reflects the journey of each saree — from loom to wardrobe — with a weaver seated in-store, carefully crafting textiles in real time. Beyond sarees, the store offers a wider range of handcrafted products. CE speaks to founder and designer T Vyshnavi, who shares her journey and vision.
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Tell us about your journey
I pursued a certificate course in fashion and completed my graduation through open learning at Delhi University. As early as grade 8, I knew I wanted to start a brand rooted in handlooms. The vision came from my childhood visits to my village, where every home had a loom. Back then, it felt ordinary — but over time, I realised the cultural richness and value behind it. My grandfather worked on several government initiatives, and my uncle was involved when ikkat designs were digitised and patented. Growing up around these conversations shaped my perspective. I was never inclined towards science, so I chose to study business, arts, and psychology — subjects that genuinely interested me. I’m 22 now. After graduation, I had plans to study fashion abroad, but COVID changed that. I moved to Delhi and took up a course in fashion styling and image design. However, I was always clear that I wanted to do something more purposeful, something that connects back to handlooms.
Why did you choose looms?
In college, while experimenting with trends like thrift fashion, I realised how disconnected we are from the fabrics we wear. We often don’t know where they come from or how they are made. I started observing my father’s business early on and learned how to interact with customers and understand marketing. That’s when I thought of making something more interactive. I visited my village, documented the weaving process, and shared it online. The response was overwhelming — people from across the world reached out, curious about handlooms and how to access them. That made me realise there was space for me to build something meaningful.
What inspired the name Chitiki Looms?
The name comes from an ikkat technique. During the tie-and-dye process, the tying of motifs is called chitikilu katadam. ‘Chitiki’ also suggests something unique or different. Combining that with ‘looms’ reflects both the technique and the vision behind the brand.
Tell us about the collection.
We work with a variety of handloom fabrics, each woven in different villages. We also collaborate with artisans who specialise in crafts like kantha work, adding handcrafted detailing to sarees to create something distinctive. Over time, we’ve seen repetition in designs, so our aim is to add value and introduce variety. Our collection ranges from cotton and silk to linen. We’ve also introduced jackets in collaboration with a NIFT designer, using our fabrics to create contemporary silhouettes.
Do you work directly with weavers?
Yes, we source fabrics directly from weavers, and then build designs around them.
What is the specialty of the store?
We want to go beyond sarees. Our focus is also on accessories and lifestyle products. We’ve started with bags and plan to expand into home décor — bed sheets, carpets, curtains — as well as jewellery and footwear, all rooted in handcraft traditions.
How often does the collection change?
We introduce new pieces regularly. I’m constantly searching for new weavers and crafts. For now, we are keeping the collections limited to help customers gradually understand and appreciate the products.
How are you making handlooms relevant to current trends?
We draw inspiration globally. For instance, some New York fashion trends use techniques similar to ikkat. We’re experimenting with larger, Uzbekistan-inspired prints, Gen Z colour palettes, and bolder combinations while staying true to the craft.
What are your plans for expansion?
My goal is to promote weavers and create a platform where they can experiment and reach a wider audience. This is an ongoing journey, I want to build a strong customer base while also giving artisans more visibility and opportunities.