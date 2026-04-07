Whispers of craft and culture by Conscious Effort India

As the evening began, there is an ease as Gaurang Shah begins, almost disarming in its honesty. He speaks of starting at 11, gently correcting the oft-quoted ‘40 years’ with a smile — “I started 26 years ago at a matching centre when I was 11, but weaving came much later.” What lingers is not the number, but the image he leaves behind: a young boy surrounded by colour, instinctively learning to match, to feel. Today, that instinct has grown into a vast network spanning 16 states and thousands of artisans. And yet, beneath it all is a quiet frustration — “We don’t value our own craft. We wait for the West to tell us it’s good.”