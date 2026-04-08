Bandhani by Siddhartha Daga: A royal bandhani showcase

For Siddhartha, the real goal has never been to chase trends. He further spoke about designing with time in mind, rather than seasons. “Our main focus, even though bandhani is very traditional, has been to make it something which people will like to wear. I have clients who have taken pieces from me 20 years ago, and still enjoy wearing them, because to have those kind of timeless pieces and elegance in the wardrobe is what we want to stand for. While it is very easy to design a lehenga when we are playing with sequins, stones and all that kind of work, to make pieces timeless you have to have that extra bit of effort,” he shares.