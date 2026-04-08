India’s Vitamin D paradox

Dr Raman points out that even stepping outside may not always be enough for certain groups. “Women who cover most of their skin with veils or sarees, older people who have thinner skin and produce less, and people with darker skin who require three to five times more sun exposure because melanin blocks UVB rays are among the high-risk populations. Indirect or late-afternoon sunlight is unhelpful for office and night-shift workers. Obese people, vegans, and those with malabsorption, such as those with fatty liver or those recovering from bariatric surgery, also have difficulty. Children in metropolitan schools with little playtime also struggle here; normal sunlight is insufficient for them,” he notes.