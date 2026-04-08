Why Pilates is more than just a workout, explains Zaineb Ali

Pilates has steadily emerged as a preferred way to stay fit, yet many people struggle with the confidence to commit to a consistent fitness routine. Often inspired by celebrities, we tend to follow trending workouts without fully understanding them. At a recent event in the city, Zaineb Ali, fondly known as the Pilates queen, and the founder of Pilates And Beyond With Zaineb Ali shared her journey and offered practical insights into building a healthier lifestyle.