Abusive post on former actor: Hyderabad cops arrest Guntur man

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Cyber Crime police have arrested Chennaiah Runjala, a resident of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly posting an abusive comment against former actor Renu Desai on a social media platform.

According to the police, Chennaiah frequently spent his free time watching reels on YouTube. Recently, he came across a reel featuring the actor and posted an offensive and abusive comment from his YouTube account.

Acting on a complaint, Cybercrime police traced and apprehended him in Guntur. He was later brought to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Gachibowli for further investigation. During verification, the accused produced the mobile phone used to post the comment.

Police officials advised social media users to exercise caution and maintain responsible online behaviour. They warned that posting abusive, defamatory or offensive content could invite legal action under relevant provisions of law.

Citizens have been urged to use digital platforms responsibly and report cyber offences to the nearest Cyber Crime Police Station or through the 1930 Cyber Helpline, police said.