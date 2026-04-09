Arvind Venugopal: I was an accidental singer

Despite coming from a celebrated musical family, Arvind insists his singing journey was not a planned one. Speaking about how it all began, he shared, “I was actually an accidental singer because I never consciously sought a career in music. I was always interested in the visual arts, and I worked in advertising and filmmaking for a while. I am a trained pianist and an eighth-grade pianist, so I was trained in music but not vocally. When I went to college, seniors would casually ask people to sing, and since many of them were Malayalees, and knew who my dad was, they made me sing. When I sang, they liked it and pushed me to perform for the Freshers’ audition in the hostel, which I won, and later for the college competition, where I won again. Some seniors who were forming a band then asked me to be their lead singer, and that is how I joined a band and began performing across colleges in Chennai.”