Building drones that handle the unexpected

Practical applications

The research is already finding applications beyond the lab. In agriculture, the team has developed a drone-based pollination system that combines airflow with gentle physical contact to distribute pollen. “Field trials have recorded over 120 % effectiveness compared to conventional methods. In industrial environments, similar systems could automate object handling in warehouses. Meanwhile, reconfigurable drones that adapt to different payloads and missions are being explored for defence use, with some efforts leading to the creation of a startup,” he noted.