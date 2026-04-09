Drunk man mows down two engineering students in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In yet another drunk driving incident, two BTech students were killed and another person was severely injured after a car crash at Omkar Nagar under the limits of Vanasthalipuram police station late on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Kancherla Shiva (20) and Nakirekanti Sandeep Kumar (20), both natives of Nalgonda district. A pedestrian, Sabhavath Sridhar (23), was severely injured in the incident.
Vanasthalipuram police said the two students were on an electric bike and had stopped in front of a petrol bunk at Omkar Nagar. One of them was working as a food delivery boy. At that time, a Honda City car coming from the Sagar Ring Road flyover rammed the bike. The car then hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
Police said the driver was overspeeding and drove carelessly before crashing into the bike. The impact caused severe head, leg and hand injuries to the two students, who died on the spot.
The injured, Sridhar, a resident of Manchal, was admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.
Police registered a case and arrested the driver, Kanakala Ram Kumar Reddy, a resident of BN Reddy. His Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level was found to be 150.
A relative of Shiva’s family said his mother worked as a labourer and tailor in their village. As her husband was an alcoholic, she raised the child on her own.
Shiva’s mother told the media, “He used to call me three times a day. He told us that we would construct a house before his sister’s marriage. But before that, he constructed a home for himself. Construct one for me also. For whom should I live now?”
“I do not know whether he was doing only part-time jobs or anything else. If I had known, I would have worked more. I do not have any assets, but I thought my son was my only asset,” she lamented.
Police shifted the bodies for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.
After the incident, the deceased students’ classmates and other college students staged a protest on the road.