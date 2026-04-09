Drunk man mows down two engineering students in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In yet another drunk driving incident, two BTech students were killed and another person was severely injured after a car crash at Omkar Nagar under the limits of Vanasthalipuram police station late on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Kancherla Shiva (20) and Nakirekanti Sandeep Kumar (20), both natives of Nalgonda district. A pedestrian, Sabhavath Sridhar (23), was severely injured in the incident.

Vanasthalipuram police said the two students were on an electric bike and had stopped in front of a petrol bunk at Omkar Nagar. One of them was working as a food delivery boy. At that time, a Honda City car coming from the Sagar Ring Road flyover rammed the bike. The car then hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Police said the driver was overspeeding and drove carelessly before crashing into the bike. The impact caused severe head, leg and hand injuries to the two students, who died on the spot.

The injured, Sridhar, a resident of Manchal, was admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.